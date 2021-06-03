Zipline Facility Coming to LaPlace

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Zip NOLA is opening this month at 301 Peavine Road in LaPlace. Featuring five ziplines constructed 60 feet above the Maurepas Swamp, Zip NOLA offers thrill-seeking visitors and nature lovers of all ages the chance to traverse the canopies of New Orleans’ iconic cypress trees and swamplands while learning about its history and wildlife.

Founded by New Orleans locals and lifelong outdoor enthusiasts, Tyler Richardson and Barry Gros Jr., Zip NOLA delivers an immersive swamp adventure that doubles as an educational experience by providing knowledgeable local guides to inform guests on the swamp’s unique environment and inhabitants.

“Nature can be our greatest classroom, and it was the love of the swamp and the need for innovative ways to explore it that ultimately led to Zip NOLA becoming a reality,” said Tyler Richardson, co-founder of Zip NOLA. “Our vision is to merge the thrill of zipline with the beauty of the swamp in an educational environment.”

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with two suspension bridges, a spiral tree staircase and over 20,000 linear feet of advanced zipline technology, including magnetic braking devices and redundancies to provide the safest ride possible.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique activity to New Orleans,” said Barry Gros Jr., co-founder of Zip NOLA. “Until now, we’ve only been able to view our incredible swamplands by boat or plane. Visitors will now be able to see our state’s iconic scenery and wildlife from a stunning bird’s eye point of view.”

Each tour has two local guides to supervise the course, adhere to safety protocols and educate guests. The facility also features a gift shop with a spacious elevated deck overlooking the Maurepas Swamp, which offers merchandise, souvenirs, snacks and two critter enclosures for baby alligators, turtles and fish.

For visitors looking for Covid-19-safe activities, Zip NOLA’s seating area is all open air, as is the activity itself. Tours furthermore have a maximum capacity of 12 and all PPE and public spaces are thoroughly sanitized between uses.

Tickets are $89 per person and will be available for purchase online soon at www.zipnola.com.