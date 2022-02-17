Zip NOLA Reopens After Ida Repairs

LaPLACE, La. – Zip NOLA, a “swamp zipline adventure,” celebrated its grand re-reopening Saturday, Feb. 12 after receiving a near-direct impact from Hurricane Ida only a month after opening for business last July.

Owners Tyler Richardson and Barry Gros Jr. said the Zip NOLA facility sustained a 12-foot storm surge that brought with it the debris from a nearby town. Special machinery was deployed to remove the wreckage while ensuring the protection of the Maurepas Swamp. Now, six months after Ida, the Richardson and Gros said they have exceeded all safety requirements as they rebuilt the course to previous specs.

“It has certainly been a roller coaster of emotions,” said Richardson. “From overcoming the hurdles of actually building a zip line through the swamp to opening for just over 34 days until Ida, and now having to redo this process again.”

The facility, located at 301 Peavine Road in LaPlace, is equipped with two suspension bridges, a spiral tree staircase, and over 20,000 linear feet of zip line that provide a “pelican’s eye view” of the swamp and the New Orleans skyline.

Zip NOLA is currently open six days a week (closed on Wednesdays). Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ticket prices remain $89 per person and can be purchased through the Zip NOLA website.