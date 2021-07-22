Zip NOLA Now Open in LaPlace

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Zip NOLA, a swamp zipline experience, is now open at 301 Peavine Road in LaPlace.

Featuring five ziplines constructed 60 feet above the Maurepas Swamp, Zip NOLA offers thrill-seeking visitors and nature lovers the chance to traverse the canopies of New Orleans’ iconic cypress trees while zipping over alligators, turtles, snakes and more from the tree tops.

“Nature can be our greatest classroom, and it was the love of the swamp and the need for innovative ways to explore it that ultimately led to Zip NOLA becoming a reality,” said Tyler Richardson, co-founder of Zip NOLA. “Our vision is to merge the thrill of zipline with the beauty of the swamp in an educational environment.”

The facility is equipped with two suspension bridges, a spiral tree staircase and more than 20,000 linear feet of zipline technology, including magnetic braking devices and redundancies.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique activity to New Orleans,” said Barry Gros Jr., co-founder of Zip NOLA. “Until now, we’ve only been able to view our incredible swamplands by boat or plane. Visitors will now be able to see our state’s iconic scenery and wildlife from a stunning bird’s eye point of view.”

Each tour has two local guides to supervise the course, adhere to safety protocols and educate guests. The facility also features a gift shop with an elevated deck overlooking the Maurepas Swamp, which offers merchandise, souvenirs, snacks and two critter enclosures for baby alligators, turtles and fish.

The facility is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with tours running every 30 minutes. Package options as well as shuttle services from downtown New Orleans are available online at www.zipnola.com.