Zehnder Promotes Stephanie Funti

NEW ORLEANS – Zehnder Communications, a full-service advertising agency with locations in Louisiana and Tennessee, has promoted Stephanie Funti to director of human resources and administration.

Funti joined Zehnder in 2016 as a human resources manager. In her new role, she will continue overseeing all HR functions in the employee lifecycle and will assume responsibility for office management across all three Zehnder locations. Prior to joining Zehnder, Funti spent over 20 years in the hospitality industry managing hotel and conference centers.

Zehnder also expanded its New Orleans team with the hiring of Kevin Sylvera as a junior media buyer planner in its media department and Emma Giroir as a UI/UX designer in its interactive department.

Sylvera previously worked as an account executive with WGNO-TV. A Louisiana native, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University.

Giroir joins Zehnder with a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University. She previously worked as a UX Designer for Amaly developing screen designs and style guides for the company’s mental health app.

Zehnder Communications is a fully integrated advertising agency that provides a wide range of services including strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, creative services, social media, research and analysis, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Nashville, Tennessee, the agency has been serving the greater Southeast region for over 25 years. To learn more about Zehnder Communications, please visit www.z-comm.com.