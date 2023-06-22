Zehnder Promotes Georgia Gilmore to Associate Creative Director

NEW ORLEANS – Zehnder Communications, an advertising agency with locations in Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida, has promoted Georgia Gilmore to associate creative director.

Gilmore joined Zehnder as an intern in 2012 and most recently served as senior art director in the creative department. In her new role, she will develop traditional and digital advertising design concepts, including video production.

At Zehnder, Gilmore works with clients in tourism, banking, economic development and healthcare.

Zehnder provides strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, creative services, social media, research and analysis, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Nashville and Rosemary Beach, the employee-owned agency has served the region for more than 25 years.