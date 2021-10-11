Zehnder Promotes Erin Joyce to Supervisor of Account Strategy

NEW ORLEANS – Zehnder Communications, a full-service advertising agency with locations in Louisiana and Tennessee, has promoted Erin Joyce from senior account executive/strategist to account supervisor of account strategy.

In her new role, she will lead business and marketing strategy for clients as part of the agency’s account strategy team.

Joyce earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications/advertising from Louisiana State University in 2008. Previously, she studied advertising design at Savannah College of Art and Design. She joined Zehnder in 2017 as an account service executive.

Zehnder Communications is an advertising agency that provides strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, creative services, social media, research and analysis, interactive design and programming.