Zehnder Promotes Allison Smith to Public Relations Account Executive

NEW ORLEANS – Zehnder Communications, a full-service advertising agency with locations in Louisiana and Tennessee, has promoted Allison Smith to public relations account executive.

Smith joined Zehnder in 2020 as a public relations coordinator. In her new role, she will continue working in the agency’s public relations department, supporting clients’ strategic plans in the economic development and hospitality industries.

Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Louisiana State University.

Zehnder Communications is a fully integrated advertising agency that provides a wide range of services including strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, creative services, social media, research and analysis, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Nashville, the agency has been serving the greater southeast region for over 25 years. To learn more about Zehnder Communications, visit www.z-comm.com.