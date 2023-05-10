Zehnder Communications Transfers Ownership to Employees

NEW ORLEANS – Advertising agency Zehnder Communications announced that its employees have become its owners through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that took effect April 28.

An ESOP is a benefit plan that gives workers ownership interest in their company via shares of stock. It also can provide tax benefits to employers as well.

“Much of Zehnder’s success is a result of the longevity of our tenured staff which averages almost nine years,” said Zehnder Communications Chairman and CEO Jeff Zehnder in a press release. “The move to ESOP showcases our appreciation and continued commitment to our longstanding employees and client relationships.”

Zehnder Communications was founded in New Orleans in 1996 and has expanded to four offices across the South serving the financial, healthcare, hospitality, economic development and technology sectors. The company has roughly 60 employees in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Nashville and Rosemary Beach, Fla.