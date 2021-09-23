Zehnder Communications Announces Several N.O. Staff Promotions

NEW ORLEANS – Zehnder Communications, an advertising and public relations firm with offices in Louisiana and Tennessee, has announced several staff promotions in its New Orleans office.

Erin Matthews has been promoted to media director from media supervisor. A graduate of Tulane University, she joined Zehnder in 2010.

Minette Chan has been promoted to media manager from media supervisor. Chan earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree from Emerson College in Boston. She joined Zehnder in 2017.

John McElwain has been promoted to senior public relations manager from public relations manager. A graduate of Indiana University, he joined Zehnder in 2019.

Jennifer Edelman has been promoted to social media manager from social media senior strategist. A graduate of Loyola University New Orleans, she joined Zehnder in 2011.

Zehnder Communications is a fully integrated advertising agency that provides a wide range of services including strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, creative services, social media, research and analysis, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Nashville, the agency has been serving the greater southeast region for over 25 years. To learn more, visit www.z-comm.com.