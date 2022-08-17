Zea Moves to New Spot in Baton Rouge’s Towne Center

Rendering provided by Taste Buds Management

NEW ORLEANS – Zea Rotisserie & Bar, operated by Taste Buds Management, is moving its Baton Rouge location to a more visible space inside the Towne Center development.

The relocation is part of a larger redevelopment of the shopping center. Operations and hiring efforts will continue throughout construction. Construction and opening are expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

There will be new outdoor seating and a patio lounge area, a new dining room and bar, and an open kitchen complete with an exposed open flame rotisserie. There will also be dedicated spaces for takeout, carside service and valet parking.

The restaurant will offer an upgraded happy hour menu featuring craft cocktails, new frozen drinks, and a wine-by-the-glass program.

“Moving Zea to an endcap at the Corporate Boulevard entrance of Towne Center greatly enhances our brand’s position, visibility and frontage,” said CEO Paul Hutson in a press release. “Taste Buds is reinvesting in the Baton Rouge market with a completely new buildout of our contemporary prototype. Our loyal customer base will soon discover our newer, more inviting bar and dining room anchored by an open kitchen and rotisserie on full display. Delivering our updated ‘rotisserie and bar’ experience has been a long-term goal and we look forward to showcasing Zea’s latest enhancements!”

Zea has 10 locations in the South.