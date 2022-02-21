Zatarain’s to Give Away 500 Jambalaya Kits at Treme Event

NEW ORLEANS — From Zatarain’s:

For the second year, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is giving away 500 jambalaya meal kits containing one package of sausage and two boxes of rice mix to help address food insecurity in New Orleans. This year, Zatarain’s will provide hundreds of Treme residents and musicians impacted by the ongoing pandemic with a hearty meal for Mardi Gras. In partnership with the Krewe of House Floats Uptown/Riverside, the first 500 people to drive through or walk up to Zatarain’s product giveaway location in Treme will receive a meal kit and other themed surprises. Attendees and passersby will also have the opportunity to enjoy music from Treme born-and-raised jazz drummer and event host, Shannon Powell, who will be playing alongside his jazz trio throughout the day. CDC and City coronavirus guidelines will be followed.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 1313 St. Philip Street.