Zatarain’s Hosts 3rd Annual Food Giveaway in Treme

Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis helped distribute jambalaya kit at the company's 2022 giveaway event.

NEW ORLEANS — Zatarain’s hosted its third annual Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Giveaway on Feb. 15 at 1313 St. Philip Street. The food and spice company, owned by McCormick since in 2003, gave away 500 jambalaya kits to help the city’s food-insecure population. Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis and jazz drummer Shannon Powell, known as the “King of Treme,” were among the VIPs in attendance. Each meal kit contains one package of sausage and two boxes of rice mix. Powell performed with his jazz trio throughout the day.