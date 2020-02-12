Zapp’s Debuts ‘Evil Eye’ Flavor

NEW ORLEANS – Since Zapp’s Potato Chips released the Cajun Crawtator chip in 1985, the Gramercy, La.-based company has been churning out inventive, Louisiana-inspired flavors with regularity. Favorites include Sour Cream and Creole Onion, Cajun Dill Gator-tators, Hotter ‘N Hot Jalapeño and, of course, the sweet and spicy Voodoo, which is the brand’s most popular variation. All Zapp’s creations are kettle cooked in peanut oil for that trademark hearty crunch.

Company founder Ron Zappe died in 2010 and the company was bought by Utz Quality Foods the next year, but the innovative flavors keep on coming. The newest is debuting in time for the 2020 Carnival season, and, based on the packaging alone, it’s going to be a doozy.

Zapp’s new Evil Eye chip is inspired by famed Voodoo healer Marie Laveau and features a “conundrum of flavors that lives up to the sights, sounds and soul of New Orleans,” according to a press release.

“With the overwhelming response to our Voodoo potato chips, it only makes sense to return to the rich well of Louisiana lore to bring our fans another unique kettle-style potato chip,” said Tiffani Justh, vice president of marketing for Zapp’s. “But not just any chip—one that fully embraces the mythos of the evil eye with a cauldron of flavors not found before. And the initial feedback on our social media pages has been amazing: consumers are telling us they love Evil Eye.”

The new chips are available in 2 oz, 2.625 oz, 5 oz, and 9 oz “party size” bags – if you dare.





Comments

comments