Zachary Miller Joins Chaffe McCall

BATON ROUGE – Chaffe McCall, LLP welcomes Zachary S. Miller to its litigation practice.

Miller joins the firm’s Baton Rouge office as an associate focusing on commercial litigation and appellate practice. He will advise and represent clients in construction, healthcare, international law and labor and employment matters.

Before joining Chaffe McCall, Miller served as a judicial law cerk to Judge Shelly D. Dick at the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana and worked in the office of the Louisiana Solicitor General, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the White House, where he gained experience in science, aviation, space technology and international issues.

“Zach is a terrific addition to the firm, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team. He is an accomplished attorney and an excellent complement to our Baton Rouge office,” said Managing Partner Julie Livaudais “We’re pleased to recruit young attorneys and are committed to their development.”

Miller earned his J.D. degree from Louisiana State University Law Center in 2019, where he served on the Board of Advocates and the Journal of Energy Law and Resources. Miller was one of ten students inducted into the Order of the Barristers due to his success in LSU Law’s advocacy programs. He also was awarded the National Championship, Best New Team, and World Semi-Finalist awards in moot court competitions.

Chaffe McCall provides a full range of legal services to national and international corporate clients from its offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Houston and Lake Charles.