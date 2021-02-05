Yulman Family Makes $5M Matching Challenge for Tulane Scholarships

Richard Yulman (right) and his daughter, Katy Yulman-Williamson, have announced a $5 million matching-challenge gift to increase scholarships at Tulane. (Photo courtesy of the Yulman Family)

NEW ORLEANS – The family who led the charge to build Tulane’s Yulman Stadium is stepping up once more for the university, this time with a $5 million matching-challenge gift to increase scholarship opportunities for all students.

Board of Tulane member Richard Yulman and his daughter and son-in-law, Katy and Greg Williamson, are sponsoring the Next Wave Scholarship Challenge, which will match new endowed scholarship donations of $100,000 to $500,000. This initiative seeks to increase the overall endowment dedicated to scholarship support.

“Once again, the Yulman and Williamson families have displayed their commitment to both current and future Tulane students. Their extraordinary generosity will inspire other supporters to help make the transformative experience of a Tulane education available to qualified students regardless of their economic background. Such access is essential to creating a truly great university that embraces diversity and benefits from having the widest variety of thoughts, perspectives and contributions within its academic family,” said Tulane President Michael Fitts said.

Yulman is the retired co-chairman and owner of mattress manufacturing giant Serta International.