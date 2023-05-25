YouthForce Internships Kick-Off Next Week

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –With 175 interns, 21 school partners, six training provider partners, and over 70 employer partners, this year’s YouthForce internships promise to be an invaluable learning experience for New Orleans public school students. Interns will participate in soft skills and work readiness training, receive coaching, and learn technical skills through paid real-world experiences. Students will take part in internships across various careers, including software development, health care, business operations, and construction.

New this year, YouthForce will partner with Opportunities Academy – which provides individualized instruction and career coaching through applied learning experiences to students with significant disabilities. In addition, there is a diverse cohort of coaches this year, including an inclusion specialist for English language learners, a mix of teachers and industry professionals, and two YFI alums.