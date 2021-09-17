The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Young Professionals (HCYP) is the next generation of business and professional leaders in the Hispanic community. The mission of HCYP is to foster the growth of the Hispanic young professional community through networking, leadership development and community service.

The past year has been challenging and difficult for Louisianians, and the HCYP group has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic first-hand. The young professionals have been working hard to counteract the negative impacts of the last year on our community. The committee has been intentional in supporting Hispanic-owned businesses and promoting them on all social media platforms. HYCP went virtual with their Lunch and Learn event and discussed the importance of taking care of one’s mental health (watch the recording on the Chamber’s Facebook page!) with the help of three incredible mental health professionals. HCYP has also had committee members volunteer their time and talents at vaccination events in the city and have offered support to the Hispanic Chamber Foundation’s events.

The HYCP Committee has many more events and activities planned for the rest of the year, including hosting another community food drive, organizing a young professionals networking event, mentoring students (the pre-professionals!) and, of course, hosting the annual Dia de los Muertos Festival.

Becoming a member of HCYP is easy: simply join the mailing list and attend our next event. You can find additional information and check out upcoming events via our social media:

Instagram – @HCCL.YP

Facebook – HCYP – Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals

Website – www.hccl.biz

Email – hypla@hccl.biz