The Hispanic Chamber of Louisiana Young Professionals (HCCLYP) fosters growth, development and resources for up-and-coming Hispanic business leaders. HCCLYP hosts events throughout the year that are specifically tailored to the city’s young Hispanic community.

One of the greatest missions of the committee is raising scholarship funds that are made available to applicants of Hispanic heritage who seek post-high school education, whether it be at a university or trade school. The application period is during Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15- Oct. 15). If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund or apply; please visit: hispanicchamberla.com/scholarship-for-students-of-hispanic-heritage/

HCCL Young Professionals Committee members engage year round in activities such as fundraisers and networking events. They also assist the HCCL with signature events and collaborate with other young professional organizations, including the Young Leadership Council, the Jefferson Chamber and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Becoming a member of HCCLYP is easy! Simply join the mailing list and attend its next event. You can find additional information and check out upcoming events via the group’s social media:

Instagram – @HCCL.YP

Facebook – www.facebook.com/hccl.yp

Website – www.hispanicchamberla.com

Email – hypla@hispanicchamberla.com

The remainder of the year will bring valuable opportunities for young Hispanic leaders. Events to look forward to include:

Lunch & Learn on Landing the Job

Fall Food Drive: HCCLYP partners with community partners to distribute food to local communities.

Día de Los Muertos Festival: Celebration of this cultural event through an ofrenda, performances, authentic food and vendors.

Holiday Social: HCCLYP awards scholarships to selected applicants at this event, which extends thanks to all who have contributed to the successes of the year.