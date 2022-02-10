Young Leadership Council Announces Return of ‘Wednesday at the Square’

NEW ORLEANS — The Young Leadership Council of New Orleans announced the return of “Wednesday at the Square” concert series beginning Wednesday, March 16 in Lafayette Square.

The 10-week, free concert series is returning for its 15th year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event draws crowds from downtown New Orleans and beyond every Wednesday evening between March and May.

“Thank you to the City of New Orleans, our sponsors and our community partners for allowing us to bring back this great event,” said Graham Williams, Wednesday at the Square co-chair and YLC board member. “The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected all of us, but especially our local artists, restaurants and entrepreneurs. This event would not be possible without their participation, and I am greatly looking forward to seeing Lafayette Square vibrant and full of life once again.”

All food and beverage sales at the event benefit YLC, a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic organization that develops leadership through community projects.

“As the title sponsor of Wednesday at the Square for the fourth year in a row, I am so thankful we’re able to gather again to support the musicians, artists, vendors and gig economy workers that fuel our vibrant culture,” said Shelby Russ, president/CEO of AOS Interior Environments. “Thank you to the YLC team for not only fostering young leadership but also improving the economic vitality of our Downtown Development District through this unique event.”

March performers include Anders Osborne with Dave Jordan and the NIA, Marc Broussard with Little Freddie King, and Mia Borders with the Quickening. April’s lineup features the Lost Bayou Ramblers with Daria and the Hip Drops, Partners-n-Crime and the Big Easy Bounce Band with Robin Barnes, Flow Tribe with N.O.B.A.B.E., and Tab Benoit with the New Orleans Johnny’s. Shamarr Allen with Margie Perez, Andrew Duhon with Alexis and the Samurai, and Big Sam’s Funky Nation with Erica Falls will close out this year’s series in May.

For more information, visit ylcwats.com.