Young Leadership Council Announces 2023 Role Model Class

NEW ORLEANS – The Young Leadership Council has announced its 2023 Role Model class. This year, YLC will highlight its Role Models in a new way by organizing a series of events, including Leadership Luncheons, to offer YLC members learning, mentorship and networking experiences. The year of programming will conclude with a reception honoring the Role Models on Oct. 6 at the Sazerac House.

“We couldn’t be more excited for a full year of Role Model programming,” said Olivia Mertensmeyer, YLC Role Models co-chair. “We look forward to making our 2023 class an integral part of YLC’s overall programming, creating unique opportunities for members and Role Models alike.”

Annually since 1986, YLC has selected a class of outstanding New Orleanians who serve as Role Models by actively contributing to the betterment of the greater New Orleans region. These individuals inspire YLC’s young professional members and the community at large. The 2023 Role Model class includes:

Davon Barbour – Downtown Development District

Rashain Carriere-Williams – Boys Town Louisiana

Tiffany Delcour – NOLA Public Schools

Kathy Hebert – KRH Consulting

Deacon John Moore – Musician

Rachel G. Shields – Greater New Orleans Inc.

Scott Sternberg – Sternberg Naccari & White LLC

Ron Stone – Shell

Isaac Toups – Toups’ Meatery

Melissa A. Weber – Performer and historian

“I am convinced that encouraging collaboration between Role Models and members will improve members’ leadership development and inspire new promising projects for the GNO community,” said Damon Carraby, YLC Role Models co-chair.

Each year’s class of honorees are selected by a committee including members of YLC’s board of directors and past YLC Role Model Award recipients. The committee members review all nominations submitted from the community before selecting a final list of individuals. Individuals are selected based on significant contributions to their field of work and New Orleans at large. Notably, a person can only receive the honor of a YLC Role Model once in his or her lifetime.

The Young Leadership Council is a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic organization created to develop young professional leadership through community projects.