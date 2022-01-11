Young Leadership Council Announces 2022 Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS – From the Young Leadership Council:

YLC is proud to announce the 24 individuals who will serve as the 2022 YLC board of directors. These board members will work together to support YLC’s mission of developing young professional leadership through community projects.

The 2022 executive committee will be led by President Andrew Koehler of Intralox. Yelena McCloskey of IberiaBank/First Horizon will serve as past president, with Patrick Hernandez of Propeller and Roulaison Distilling serving as president-elect.

“The continued challenges of 2021 reminded our board of directors, staff, and members of the valuable ways young leaders serve New Orleans,” said Andrew Koehler. “While our city faces many challenges this new year, YLC is well-positioned to meet these needs. The 2022 board of directors and YLC members are committed to making New Orleans a place where young professionals can work, play and raise a family. There is much work ahead, and we are ready for the task.”

Past President Kevin Feguson led the nominations committee and oversaw the recruitment and development of the 2022 board of directors.

“2021 has given us the opportunity to be more active and intentional about strengthening YLC’s commitment to diversity and equity in New Orleans,” he said. “We are incredibly excited about the talent, expertise, and vision that the 2022 board of directors will have – I leave our board of directors knowing that YLC is in capable hands.”

Two new board members will join the executive committee in 2022: Blake Eckert of Sev1Tech will serve as VP of communications and Erica Sensenbrenner of Adams and Reese will serve as general counsel. Filling out the ranks of the executive committee are Josie Delaune of Sev1Tech as VP of membership, Gavin Pitre of Lucid as treasurer, Esteban Largaespada of Online Optimism as VP of projects, and Lauren Michel of Tulane University as VP of development.

To the general board, YLC welcomes three additional new board members: Morgan England of Tulane University, Jamelle Lacey of PepsiCo Foundation, and Ryan Estaris of Canon Healthcare.

Returning as general board members are Graham Williams of Sternberg, Naccari & White, Stephen Sewell of Tetra Tech, Danielle Boveland of Louisiana State Bar Association, Jeremy McMullin of Ernst & Young, Cory Cheramie of Re/Max Generations, Kristie Kaaa of Bevy, Dianna Hernandez, a PR Strategist and Event Organizer, Katherine Hammer of Hand Center of Louisiana, Liz Waller of Accruent, Damon Carraby of Teach For America, Cassie Carreras of Louisiana Bar Foundation, and Olivia Mertensmeyer of Humana.

Transitioning off the board of directors in 2022 are Wayne Encalarde, Caroline Hayes, Mia Lewis, Amanda Menniti, Nancia Sterling, and Kevin Ferguson. YLC thanks them immensely for the mark they have left during their tenure. The support and guidance that they have provided, particularly in 2021, have been immeasurable and will ensure the organization and their colleagues’ success in the future.

YLC’s 2022 Board of Directors

President: Andrew Koehler

Past President: Yelena McCloskey

President Elect: Patrick Hernandez

VP of Development: Lauren Michel

VP of Membership: Josie Delaune

VP of Projects: Esteban Largaespada

Treasurer: Gavin Pitre

VP of Communications: Blake Eckert

General Counsel: Erica Sensenbrenner

General Board

Graham Williams, Stephen Sewell, Jeremy McMullin, Danielle Boveland, Cory Cheramie, Kristie Kaaa, Dianna Hernandez, Katherine Hammer, Liz Waller, Damon Carraby, Cassie Carreras, Olivia Mertensmeyer, Morgan England, Jamelle Lacey, and Ryan Estaris