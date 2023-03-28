Young Entrepreneur Wins Free Website from Get Online NOLA

NEW ORLEANS — Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing, has announced that the 2023 recipient of its Get Online NOLA grant is Sassy A Cosmetics. The startup will receive a free website.

Sassy A Cosmetics was founded by Asia Dillon in 2018. Asia, then age 11, wasn’t planning to start a business. She set out to help soothe her younger sister’s painful eczema-chapped lips. Realizing that conventional products could cause more irritation, she decided to create her own natural formula. The product was such a success that Asia started selling it at local pop-ups. Since then, the teenage CEO and her mom Latrice have grown the business and product line to include lip balms, lipsticks and other cosmetic products.

“Winning this grant means the world to me,” said Dillon. “Allowing customers to visit my new professional website and easily buy our unique products will definitely help grow my business.”

Get Online NOLA is celebrating its 10th anniversary in business this year. The agency launched the annual Get Online NOLA grant in 2022.

“We are so excited to award Sassy A Cosmetics with a free website,” said Wendy Dolan, Get Online NOLA founder. “Asia Dillon is an inspiring young woman with a fantastic natural product.”