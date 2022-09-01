YLC Seeking Role Models and Board Members

NEW ORLEANS — The Young Leadership Council is seeking nominations for its 2023 Role Model Awards — and applications to join its board of directors.

The YLC is a “nonprofit, nonpartisan, civic organization that develops young professionals into leaders through community projects. It is composed of early- to mid-career adults (ages 21-42) interested in developing their leadership skills while bettering their community.” The organization provides leadership training and hands-on experience in volunteer-led community projects.

“The skills and lessons I’ve learned as a board member are invaluable, and this year I am excited to be in a leadership role for the Role Model program,” said board member and Role Model Awards Co-Chair Olivia Mertensmeyer in a press release. “The Role Models are individuals that we, as young leaders, can inspire to become, and YLC helps us become them for the next generation. Become a board member this year, and be a role model in the future.”

Submit a nomination for the 2023 YLC Role Model awards by filling out this form. Nominations are welcome until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10.

To apply for YLC’s Board, fill out this form. Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m on Oct. 2.