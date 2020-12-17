YLC Celebrates 2020 Leadership Development Series Graduates

NEW ORLEANS – Since 2003, Young Leadership Council has annually hosted its Leadership Development Series, a 10-week program where participants learn the basics of running a nonprofit organization through a series of seminars, workshops and final projects with a nonprofit partner.

On Dec. 8, YLC concluded another year of the Leadership Development Series. Throughout the series, participants formulated their own projects to address a specific need in New Orleans. At the end of the series, all projects were entered in a competition to determine the winning project that YLC will implement in 2021. The winning project, YLC Flourish, addresses the need for better mental health resources in the New Orleans area. The YLC Flourish team will now work with the members of YLC’s Board of Directors to transform their idea into a live project. The YLC Flourish project received $2500 in start-up funding from Leadership Development Series sponsor, Lynne Burkart.

“YLC members have been eager to support the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Kevin Ferguson, board president. “We are fortunate that the Leadership Development Series provided us the opportunity to hear directly from our members; it gave us a unique chance to address the challenges they’ve experienced first-hand.”

Leadership Development Series 2020 graduates include Erin Ancar (USDA OFCO FMS), Sarah Bate (Temple Sinai), Drew Chapman (Bourgeois Bennett), Joseph Crapanzano (Children’s Hospital), Blake Eckert (Geocent), Ryan Estaris (Canon Healthcare), Jessica Hall (Second Harvest Food Bank), Diana M. Hernandez (PR & Event Management Consultant), Jay Howard (Intralox), Sydney Kastner (4.0 Schools), Charlie Lanier (Intralox), Esteban Largaespada (Top Floor Marketing), Julieanne Lund (Girls on the Run New Orleans), Helen Marsh (Atlantic Media), Ishan Mattoo (Lucid), Margaret McLaughlin (Forman Watkins & Krutz), Nissan Patel (Georges Enterprises), Michelle Tullo (Neel-Schaffer), and Christina Wright (Alson & Bird LLP).

“The 2020 graduating class exhibited leadership and flexibility throughout the series,” said project leader Andrew Koehler. “Each member was dedicated to understanding the current challenges facing New Orleans and crafting thoughtful solutions. I left the series excited about the positive impact these graduates will have on YLC and the greater New Orleans community.”

Through the course of the series, participants receive a masterclass from regional experts on healthcare, diversity and inclusion, financial management, strategic planning, crisis management, and additional skills that are vital to leading a successful organization. The 2020 Leadership Development Series speakers included: Quentin Messer (New Orleans Business Alliance), Michael Hecht (GNO Inc.), Rod Teamer (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Adrienne “Ajax” Jackson (Magnolia Yoga Studio), Laura Romanosky (Special Education Leader Fellowship), Dr. Sherif A. Ebrahim (Strategic Management Group), Dr. Jennifer Avegno (New Orleans Health Department), Sevetri Wilson (Resilia), Becker Hall (Hogs for the Cause), Gerald Duhon (Café Reconcile), Anna Dearmon Kornick (Time Management Coach), and Jennifer Ledet (Ledet Management Consulting).

Like all YLC Projects, Leadership Development Series was led and organized by volunteer community leaders. Project leaders this year include: John Carlisle (USI Insurance Services), Sally Cox (Team Gleason), Dominik Cvitanovic (Brettner Cvitanovic), Josie Delaune (Geocent), Kristie Kaaa (Bevy), Andrew Koehler (Intralox), Olivia Mertensmeyer (Humana) and Jacob Stempky (Workplace Solutions).

YLC Leadership Development Series’ Project Leaders would like to thank sponsor, Lynne Burkart. With her support, YLC has built the premiere Leadership Development program for young professionals in the Greater New Orleans region.