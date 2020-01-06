YLC Celebrates 2019 Leadership Development Series Graduates

NEW ORLEANS – Since 2003, Young Leadership Council (YLC) has annually hosted its Leadership Development Series, a ten-week program that teaches the basics of running a nonprofit organization through a series of seminars, workshops, and final projects with a nonprofit partner.

Leadership Development Series 2019 graduates include Kristen Amond, Graham Belou, Jacob Butler, Shyla Clark, Hali Dardar, Lily Hannigan, Seth Heavey, Whitney King, Nick LaCour, Margaret Leatherbury, Griffin Lennox, Mallory Monaco Caterine, Kelly Moncheski, Nicole Morales, Erin O’Leary, Alexis Oufnac, Laura Romanosky, Lauren Saizan, Eden Saltzman, Jordyn Spizale, Jacob Stempky, Trina Stewart, Kylie Tahana, Cara Tunstall, Michelle Van Fleet, Tori Wallenburg, and Helen Waller.

“I am continually inspired by the passion, commitment, and talents of the participants in each class,” says Josie Delaune, project leader for the Leadership Development Series. “I’m so proud of the class of 2019 for using their unique skills to help our local partners. The Leadership Development Series project grows and transforms every year with each new class, and I’m excited to see what the future holds!”

YLC’s Leadership Development Series candidates are partnered with local nonprofits to put their new knowledge to practice, working alongside organizations like Lighthouse Louisiana, New Orleans Civic Symphony, Stem Library Lab, Cop NOLA and Ubuntu Village. Serving as consultants, participants develop a concept for their partner nonprofit over the 10-week period.