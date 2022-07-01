Established in 1947, Xplore Federal Credit Union (FCU) provides innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer service to Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Tammany Parishes. Catering to New Orleans Shell Oil employees at its inception, Xplore FCU has since evolved to a not-for-profit, community charter credit union, widening its net to meet the financial needs of over 8,000 members. Consistently building member loyalty, brand awareness and service offerings, Xplore FCU empowers members to take charge of their finances to achieve their goals.

Providing individualized services across three local branches, cutting-edge e-services and a Co-Op Shared Branch network, Xplore FCU functions as a loyal partner guiding its members to financial success. Xplore FCU prides itself in surpassing expectations with accessible products fit for every stage of life, including lending options, creating checking and savings accounts, and improving financial literacy to establish and improve credit scores. With customer service lying at the forefront of Xplore’s mission, the Xplore Away Service offers members the convenience of remote, video banking while retaining the personable experience.

A member of the Jefferson Parish community for over three-quarters of a century, Xplore FCU embraces a culture of giving back to the people and the places that have contributed to its growth. Invested in providing financial tools to its community members, Xplore provides free, online financial literacy resources, sponsors financial education in high schools and donates school supplies throughout Jefferson and Orleans Parishes.

Along with its educational efforts, Xplore FCU focuses on bettering the lives and opportunities of those in the region by sponsoring nonprofits like CASA Jefferson Parish, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans, Toys for Tots, Camp Friendship and the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP). Xplore FCU is a proud member of the Jefferson, New Orleans, Hispanic and New Orleans Regional Black Chambers of Commerce.

5500 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Metairie, LA

888-897-5673

xplorefcu.com