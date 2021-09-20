“Beyond our services, we value our role in our community and give back to help our community thrive.”

As it approaches the 75th anniversary of its founding, Xplore Federal Credit Union has seen exponential growth since becoming a community charter credit union in 2013. From asset growth and expansion of loan products to the additions of Kasasa and Student Checking products and implementation of Xplore Away video banking, the credit union has come a long way since its early days of providing financial services to New Orleans Shell Oil Company employees.

“As Xplore FCU, we’re proud to have expanded our field of membership to the communities of Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany Parishes,” says Rafael Rondon, President & CEO.

Today, Xplore FCU serves members nationwide through three local branches, advanced e-services, and a Co-Op Shared Branch network. A full-service financial institution, the credit union is known for excelling in customer service, offering products for all life stages, and providing innovative financial solutions. From personal and business banking and credit products to auto, mortgage, business, student, and personal loans, the services provided are designed to exceed member expectations year after year.

“Beyond our services, we value our role in our community and give back to help our community thrive,” says Rondon. Not only is Xplore FCU a proud member of the Chamber, it also sponsors local nonprofits focusing on youth programs, underserved community initiatives, arts education, and financial literacy.

“We’re very proud of our newest program, Xplore Education,” says Rondon. The financial literacy program includes a free community website with 150 financial resources and special programs for local schools.

