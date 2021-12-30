Xplore FCU Announces Joseph Cochran As Director Of Commercial Lending

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Xplore Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the selection of Joseph Cochran as Director of Commercial Lending. With over ten years of business banking experience, Cochran brings a wealth of knowledge to the team. Using his vast industry expertise, he will help local businesses navigate today’s constantly changing world by providing credit solutions tailored to businesses unique needs that help them now while also working to help them achieve future goals.

Committed to providing the highest level of customer service that adheres to industry standards, Cochran is looking forward to getting out into the community to meet with businesses one on one. A New Orleans native, Cochran has resided in River Ridge for 12 years. Outside of the office he enjoys golfing, fishing, woodworking, and restoring his 1950 Ford Custom.