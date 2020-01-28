Xbox, Microsoft Leaders to Highlight Entertainment Summit

BATON ROUGE — The third annual Louisiana Entertainment Summit will take place Feb. 12 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge. There will be opportunities to connect with entertainment professionals, Louisiana businesses, content creators and industry leaders. Hosted by Louisiana Economic Development, the daylong event will explore motion picture, music and video game production in the state.

This year’s keynote speakers will be Peter Zetterberg, senior director of business management for Xbox/Microsoft, and Melissa Boone, a senior research manager on the Xbox Research team. Vans Stevenson, the Motion Picture Association’s senior vice president for state government affairs, also will be a featured speaker.

“LED is pleased to present another dynamic Louisiana Entertainment Summit, as we continue to build on the successes that our skilled workforce, production infrastructure and incentive programs have helped to create,” Secretary Don Pierson said. “The summit is a great opportunity for individuals from all of Louisiana’s entertainment sectors to connect and develop industry relationships. We are confident that this forward-looking industry will grow jobs for residents of our state. We look forward to hosting our entertainment industry stakeholders from across Louisiana.”

The summit will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is available through the event website louisianaentertainmentsummit.com.