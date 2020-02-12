Xbox Game Studios Will Host Game Development Camp in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. — Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios announced it will host a hands-on game development camp in New Orleans. The Xbox Game Studios Game Camp Powered by Unity is open to aspiring game developers of all skill levels, including artists, musicians, project managers and many other disciplines.

Microsoft created the Xbox Game Studios Game Camp Powered by Unity to inspire adults in greater New Orleans to realize their potential in the gaming industry through unique learning experiences from industry leaders. Camp details and application information may be found at xbox.com/gamecamp. The six-month event will be conducted in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, Greater New Orleans Inc. and the New Orleans Business Alliance.

“Louisiana continues to be a premier destination for entertainment production, and that includes our growing digital media sector,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We are happy to welcome Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios to Louisiana to host this exciting Game Camp in New Orleans. Video game development and other digital media production are an important part of our state’s entertainment program, and this is a fine opportunity for aspiring young developers to hone their skills with some of the best in the business.”

inXile Games, part of Xbox Game Studios, launched a studio in New Orleans in 2015 and currently employs more than 40 people locally. Jeff Strain, studio head for Xbox Game Studios’ Undead Labs, also recently announced plans to personally fund and create a vocational school focused on video games in the area.

“Extraordinary talent exists everywhere, but not everyone has the access or means to pursue their passions,” said Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios at Microsoft. “By attending Game Camp in New Orleans, aspiring developers will learn how to make games in a collaborative and supportive setting, mentored by senior video game developers from Xbox Game Studios and Unity Technologies.”

Today’s announcement highlighted the third annual Louisiana Entertainment Summit in Baton Rouge, where featured speakers and panels of industry experts discussed video game, motion picture and music production in the state.