Xavier University Partners with Multinational Pharmaceutical Company

NEW ORLEANS – From Xavier University:

In celebration of National Minority Health Month, Xavier University of Louisiana is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with multinational pharmaceutical company Takeda that will help to further health equity efforts in New Orleans and focus on the overall improvement of health outcomes for disadvantaged and marginalized populations.

Takeda’s multi-million dollar investment will support the development of a technical research and exchange center at Xavier, known as T-REX. T-REX is anticipated to accelerate Xavier’s health informatics, research findings and interventions at the intersection of basic science, clinical practice and data with the goal of advancing health equity and creating community wellness. Additionally, this grant will help build trust within historically marginalized communities by supporting the development of a program to destigmatize participation in clinical trials. It will also elevate postdoctoral fellows and graduate students to advance health equity research, while improving community engagement and advocacy to uncover and focus resources on Xavier’s graduate health science programs.

Xavier University of Louisiana is the third ranking historically Black college and university (HBCU) and the only historically Black and Catholic University in the nation. Xavier is recognized as a national leader in producing the most African American graduates who become medical doctors and pharmacists than any other University in the U.S. and is responsible for moving many African American students out of poverty. The University has a rich, longstanding history of addressing and improving health disparities and is a trusted institution within the community of New Orleans.

“Xavier University of Louisiana is proud to partner with Takeda to launch a technical research and exchange center and further our joint goal of health equity through the education of young people who seek to promote a more just and humane society,” said Dr. Anne McCall, Xavier University of Louisiana provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “Our students, graduate and undergraduate, often choose to study at Xavier because they envision creating a better future for all. The grant from Takeda will ensure that we can expand our resources and continue to offer a world-renowned education to and innovative research opportunities for the next generation of global leaders who attend our institution.”

Takeda selected Xavier University of Louisiana as a grant partner given the institution’s experience in improving health outcomes within Black and other historically excluded communities. Xavier has long understood the needs of the community and continues to make a real impact in driving sustainable change in the state of Louisiana and within the broader health ecosystem.

“We are excited to support Xavier University of Louisiana on this first of its kind partnership with Takeda as a way to put our commitment to health equity into action,” said Dr. Lauren Powell, M.P.A., Ph.D., Vice President, US Health Equity & Community Wellness at Takeda. “We look forward to this purposeful collaboration and the ways that we can benefit from learning from the true experts on how to build trust and lay the foundation to continue to advance health equity for generations to come. We were very intentional with our efforts in selecting the right partner and recognize Xavier as the historical incubator for future Black and Brown health professionals and as a community pillar for change in Louisiana.”

A multidisciplinary team of Xavier faculty, staff and the Office of Institutional Advancement collaborated with Takeda representatives to coordinate the partnership. The joint efforts of the collaboration reflect the commitment to further Xavier’s mission of creating a more just and humane society.



