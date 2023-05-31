Xavier University of Louisiana welcomes Joel Munza as Vice President for Enrollment Management

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Joel Munza proudly joins the Xavier University of Louisiana team as Vice President for Enrollment Management with a promise to further elevate the mission of the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic institution. For nearly 100 years, Xavier has provided exceptional education for students to reach the highest levels of achievement. Munza brings to Xavier extensive enrollment and leadership experience supporting the university’s academics that equips students with the skills necessary to excel and thrive in a global society.

Munza is an experienced, dedicated enrollment leader focused on implementing innovative solutions that drive enrollment growth and advance university goals. With 12 years of professional experience, he has proven his ability to transform enrollment divisions, using cutting-edge technology to develop effective and efficient processes that allow students to achieve their objectives at different stages of their education journey.

“I am humbled and thrilled to join this incredible university as Vice President for Enrollment Management. As someone who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) institution, I am deeply honored to serve at the first Catholic HBCU whose ultimate purpose is to contribute to the promotion of a more just and humane society by preparing its students to assume roles of leadership and service across the world,” said Munza. “I want to thank President Verret and the entire Xavier community for this tremendous opportunity.”

As Vice President for Enrollment Management, Munza will oversee Xavier’s offices of admissions, student financial aid, and the registrar. He will also be responsible for the development and implementation of the university’s enrollment management plan and the establishment of strategic enrollment priorities to support the university’s mission.

He holds a Master of Science in business administration with a concentration in aviation finance from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a bachelor’s in computer engineering from Bethune Cookman University (BCU), and an associate’s degree in computer information technology from Daytona Beach Community College, now called Daytona State College (DSC).

Munza previously served at Augustana University (AU) as the Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, where he implemented a comprehensive recruitment strategy that led to enrolling the largest incoming class ever recorded since 1970. Before his time at AU, Munza served in numerous leadership roles at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for over nine years, five of which he served as the Director of Enrollment Management Operations.

“My hope is to expand Xavier’s recruitment and name brand into new communities and strengthen our reach of students in our own backyard right here in New Orleans,” said Munza. “I look forward to working in collaboration with the entire Xavier community to further enhance this university’s reputation as the number one destination for students looking to have the best return on their investment in education.”