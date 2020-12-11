Xavier University of Louisiana names Ashley Irvin as Director of Marketing and Communications

Irvin served as the External Affairs Manager for Xavier University Office of the President and as Xavier’s Marketing Communications Specialist, leading the marketing efforts for the BUILD program.

Prior to joining Xavier, Ms. Irvin served as the Communications Assistant and Liaison for the City of New Orleans in the Landrieu administration where she oversaw the execution of citywide communications programs, special events and public meetings, in addition to social media management, internal and external correspondences, media inquiries and strategic marketing campaigns. She also worked as a field organizer on the campaign of Senator Mary Landrieu and Deputy Clerk for the Orleans Parish Civil District Court, where she gained experience planning community-based events and political campaigns.

As Director of the Marketing Communications office, Irvin will lead marketing efforts for develop marketing strategies for the University as well as manage media outreach, advertising campaigns, social media, and branding implementation for the organization.

Ashley Irvin has a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Loyola University, New Orleans and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.