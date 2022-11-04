Xavier University of Louisiana Marks a Century of eXcellence & Announces Plans for Next 100 Years

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Approaching a historic centennial, Xavier University of Louisiana announced its vision and plan for the next 100 years. The university promised to press forward and fear nothing as it marks a century of eXcellence.

Xavier is embarking on a journey to further elevate itself as a prestigious institution of higher education. In a time when we have seen first-hand the dire need for advancing equity of marginalized populations, Xavier heeds the call to prepare professionals that will shape the world in the years to come.

“Mother Katharine and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament gifted us a hopeful vision of a more just and humane society for all,” said Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana. “The legacy of this university cannot be understated. Xavier will press forward and fear nothing with boldness and courage as we enter our next one hundred years proudly and committed to the mission with which we have been blessed.”

The year 2025 will mark 100 years since the establishment of Xavier’s College of Arts and Sciences, which officially tenured the University as the nation’s first, and still only, historically Black and Catholic university. In 1915, St. Katharine Drexel, then Mother Katharine, conducted a series of secret business negotiations to buy the former Southern University campus in New Orleans. Ahead of her time, St. Katharine, who also founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament to support her vision, believed that all deserved an education as a means of empowerment and self-determination, especially those who were excluded from opportunities and made voiceless due to the sin of racism. Born into great privilege, she chose to lead by example and use her vast familial wealth to build schools throughout the United States for African Americans and Native Americans.

As Xavier University of Louisiana embarks on its journey into a second century of service, the advancement of the University will be guided by four definitive goals.

Xavier for All Remain faithful to our founding mission as a historically Black and Catholic university through ambitious educational experiences that embolden and equip our students to serve where they are called.

Place to Flourish Be a vibrant, inclusive, and courageous community of learners that inspires students to develop in mind, body, and spirit.

Our Home for the Next Century Shape a physical campus environment that is worthy of our students and those who serve them.

Repairing the World Elevate the human spirit and harness knowledge so that Xavierites contribute evermore to a just and humane society.

The announcement was made during the annual Leadership Breakfast, an exclusive annual Homecoming event for key university stakeholders. Learn more here.