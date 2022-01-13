Xavier University of Louisiana Announces Appointments and Promotions

NEW ORLEANS – Xavier University of Louisiana recently announced several promotions and new hires.

Ashley Irvin has been promoted to assistant vice president of marketing and communications; Jourdon Ferdinand to interim senior manager marketing and communications; Chelsea Cunningham to manager of communications and media relations; Regina Reyes to marketing and communications specialist for academic affairs; and Kai Rhea to manager of website content, development and design.

New appointments include Brhea Washington selected as the BUILD marketing and communications specialist; La’Shance Perry selected as student affairs marketing and communications specialist; Maxie Birch selected the administrative and procurement assistant; in the office of the president, Victoria Alexis has been appointed as the community and external affairs manager and Timothy Ambrose selected as the presidential fellow for the president’s office.These positions report to the Vice President and Chief of Staff Patrice A. Bell.

“It is with great anticipation that I welcome or promote these bright and experienced team members,” said Bell. “This group of talented individuals brings new and innovative perspectives and will assist in sharing the Xavier story across a multitude of formats and internal and external stakeholder groups.”