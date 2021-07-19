Xavier Names Hale Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations

NEW ORLEANS – Xavier University of Louisiana has appointed Jeff A Hale, Ph.D., as Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations (CFR). Dr. Hale will lead and manage Xavier’s central CFR operations as part of the Office of Institutional Advancement. He will be responsible for building and expanding Xavier’s collaborations, partnerships, and philanthropic relationships with corporations and foundations of all sizes and types, in support of the University’s academic, student and community relations.

Over the past three decades, Dr. Hale has raised tens of millions in philanthropic gifts and sponsored contracts/agreements, building and developing numerous highly successful CFR and development offices in colleges, universities, and non-profits, nationwide. A majority of his experience has been with Louisiana organizations and institutions. Since 2015, he has consulted across Louisiana via his Baton Rouge-based LLC, Jeff A. Hale Consulting. Prior to this, he served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement with the Louisiana Endowment for Humanities (LEH) in New Orleans, where his office raised more than $5 million over five years, during a stubborn recession—assisting the LEH with its transformation from being primarily government-supported, to being primarily supported by private donations.

“We welcome Dr. Hale into the Xavier community. Jeff brings with him a wealth of experience, as well as a strong entrepreneurial drive,” said Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Philip Adams. “We are confident that his knowledge and expertise will help us build and cultivate many relationships that will assist Xavier University of Louisiana with fulfilling its important and ambitious mission.”

Dr. Hale’s previous development positions included Associate Vice Chancellor for Corporate, Foundation, and Research Relations (CFRR) with Louisiana State University and Foundation in Baton Rouge, Global Director of CFR at The Nature Conservancy’s Worldwide Office in Arlington, VA, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at The College of Santa Fe in New Mexico, Director of Development for the College of Education at the University of New Mexico, and Development Director for the University of Maine at Presque Isle. He has also consulted across LA and nationwide, working for the following: The Columbus (OH) Zoo & Aquarium, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge, Council for A Better LA, the Louisiana State Museum and Foundation, Dress for Success New Orleans, and the Raphael & Evelyn Education Foundation in Lafayette, LA.

“I am honored to join the Xavier family,” said Dr. Hale. “I look forward to working with the outstanding university advancement team, alumni/ae, administration, and faculty/staff to usher in a new era of CFR strategizing and relationship-building, as we approach the University’s Centennial in 2025.”

Dr. Jeff Hale graduated from Louisiana State University after earning both a master’s degree and Ph.D., both in history. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Maine.