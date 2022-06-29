Xavier Named Louisiana’s Top HBCU

Photo courtesy of Xavier University of Louisiana (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana was recently awarded several accolades from Plexuss, an education technology company that seeks to connect millions of students with universities and opportunities for growth. Plexuss recognized Xavier as the nation’s second-ranked Historically Black College and University and as the No. 1 HBCU in Louisiana. Plexuss also ranked Xavier’s data science program as the top in the state and the school as the No. 2 faith-based college in Louisiana.

“The recognition of our recently established data science program reflects the expertise and commitment of our faculty, along with the ambition and talent of our students. Together, they are breaking boundaries in this rapidly evolving field,” said Dr. Anne McCall, Xavier provost.

The program was established to meet the growing demand for scientists who can analyze data and extract information from complex sources.

“There is a high need for people of color in data science and technology as the industry is rapidly growing with even more innovative technologies,” said Dr. Anderson Sunda-Meya, dean of Xavier’s College of Arts and Sciences. “If we want a more just and humane society, we must continue to focus on the fundamentals necessary for the design of intelligent systems, including the extraction and translation of complex data. We want our students to be at the forefront of this developing area.”

Xavier’s program in data science is an interdisciplinary curriculum that provides students with content knowledge and skills across the broad field of data science, including information technology principles, concepts, practices, system and database software, learning from data, and analytical thinking.

To see Xavier’s profile and rankings on Plexuss, click here.

Founded in 2015, Plexuss is “mission-driven to changing the world by providing a connective worldwide ecosystem of students, universities and scholarship opportunities. Currently, the Plexuss international network has more than seven million student users and approximately 18,000 higher education institutions.”