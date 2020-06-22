Xavier Launches Public Health Master Program

NEW ORLEANS – Xavier University of Louisiana said it is the first historically black college or university in Louisiana to offer a master’s degree option in public health.

Of the 500 plus students who graduated during Xavier’s spring 2020 commencement, eight graduates received master’s degrees in public health. The inaugural cohort of graduates matriculated into the program in the Fall of 2018.

Xavier’s MPH program, an initiative launched as part of an effort to provide Xavierites with another option in the health sciences field, exposes enrollees to advanced public health policy and advanced epidemiology as well as a host of other health promotion and behavioral sciences framed around the advancement of health equity.

“I enjoy mentoring students and young public health professionals,” said Dr. L. Faye Grimsley, associated professor and director of public health sciences at Xavier. “I always encourage them to be the best that they can possibly be, because one day they are the ones who will be called upon to make public health policies and recommendations and to serve in leadership roles to help protect communities and the public’s health. The MPH at Xavier is playing a role in achieving health equity by training and educating more students from diverse backgrounds for the public health workforce.”





