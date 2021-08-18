Xavier Hires Dr. Angela Graham-Williams

NEW ORLEANS – Angela Graham-Williams, Ph.D., officially joined the Xavier University of Louisiana family as the director of the counseling and wellness department this month. She will provide leadership in the development, implementation, and evaluation of all aspects of the department’s mission and goals and managing the day-to-day operation of the subunits. Graham-Williams will also work closely with students, couples and groups on assessments, counseling, treatment planning, implementing crisis intervention and crisis communication.

With over 20 years of experience in healthcare service delivery, Graham-Williams has provided both behavioral health and substance use disorder direct client treatment, advocacy, and leadership in numerous settings. She is licensed as a professional counselor in Louisiana and a professional counselor, psychologist, and board certified clinical supervisor in Michigan.

“Dr.Graham-Williams’s professional experiences and values align perfectly with Xavier’s mission and we look forward to the work we will do together,” said Virginia Pellerin, Xavier’s associate dean of students. “Our work in Student Health Services is essential to the health, success and overall well-being of not only our students but the faculty and staff who support them as well,”

Prior to joining Xavier, Graham-Williams served in myriad senior leadership capacities, hosted a radio broadcast seeking to de-stigmatize behavioral health care in urban communities, won awards teaching within the social science department on the collegiate level, and drew on her experience as a classically trained ballerina to found a nonprofit organization seeking to expose young Black girls to classical dance technique.