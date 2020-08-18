Xavier Graduate Awarded Scholarship from Ochsner Health

NEW ORLEANS – Recent Xavier University of Louisiana graduate Rachel Coleman was awarded the 2020 Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship for the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine. The scholarship award will cover cost of tuition and fees for Coleman to attend LSU School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.

Coleman graduated with a pre-med major in biology and a double minor in chemistry and Spanish, as well as a certificate in medical Spanish. Born and raised in New Orleans, Coleman is an active volunteer with community organizations. Most recently, she volunteered at a local women’s health facility, engaging young women about health topics while shadowing a nurse practitioner. This also gave her the opportunity to gain hands-on experience while still attending classes. While at Xavier, she was selected as a member of several honor societies, including the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Alpha Epsilon Delta Health Preprofessional Honor Society.

“The current pandemic has elucidated the professionalism, altruism, courage, and caring of our physicians,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, chief academic officer of Ochsner Health. “Ochsner is proud to partner with Xavier and LSU Health Shreveport to help train more physicians for Louisiana that are representative of the communities we serve. We stand together in making an investment to improve the health of our state.”

The scholarship program marks the next evolution in a long-standing relationship between Ochsner and Xavier, which dates to the early 1980s when Ochsner and Xavier’s College of Pharmacy established an affiliation agreement partnership to provide educational experiences to pharmacy students. Through this partnership, Ochsner has provided clinical training for an average of 80 Xavier pharmacy students each year. Last year, Ochsner and Xavier announced the launch of a new Physician Assistant program, with the first class beginning in January 2020.

“We are grateful to Ochsner Health System for funding a full tuition and fee scholarship at the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine benefitting a deserving Xavier University student,” said Dr. Debbie Chandler, the school’s associate dean of diversity and student affairs. “We are excited to have Rachel Coleman joining our freshmen class and commend her outstanding undergraduate accomplishments.”