WYES to Host 2023 Gala on Sept. 14

NEW ORLEANS — WYES-TV will host its annual gala on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 916 Navarre Avenue. The theme of this year’s event is “Once Upon a Time In New Orleans.” It will be presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.

The patron party sponsored by Ochsner Health begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $500 per person. The gala begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person. Junior patron and gala prices are available for ages 21-40.

The gala is cocktail attire, but we always look forward to seeing what inspires guests’ themed costumes. Maybe this year we will see inspiration from Morgus the Magnificent, Seymore D. Fair, Fats Domino, Mr. Bingle, Chef Paul Prudhomme, Chris Owens…or even a little K&B purple.

All event tickets include an open bar by Monkey Shoulder Scotch and Hendrick’s Gin with a theme-inspired Sazerac cocktail by Diamonds Direct and Mama’s Place, delicious cuisine by The Windsor Court and lively entertainment from The Party Starters 504 Band sponsored by Paulette and Frank Stewart. Tickets can be purchased online at //wyes.org/events.

WYES would like to thank the event committee and our event co-chairs Juli Miller Hart, Catherine & Will Hales, Mark Romig & David Briggs, and Junior Committee Chair Mary Beth Benjamin for their tireless efforts.

Another great way to support WYES is through the gala’s online auction. Online bidding will be held from Friday, September 8 through the evening of the gala, Thursday, September 14, until 10:00 p.m. when the boards close. Attendance to the gala is not required to bid. Auction co-chairs are Alicia and Douglas Higginbotham.

Highlights of the online gala auction include a stunning 5.45 carat diamond tennis bracelet valued at $8,000 from Diamonds Direct, tickets to the Sugar Bowl, Saints games and more including, a signed Cam Jordan jersey, a Willie Fritz signed Tulane helmet, and other memorabilia, local and regional art, a ride in Orpheus and tickets to the Orpheuscapade, one-of-a-kind carnival memorabilia, spa and wellness gift cards, and a large selection of custom and retail clothing and accessories for men and women from Liam John, Perlis, Tuxedos to Geaux, Rubenstein’s, SoSuSu, Ballin’s, Em’s, Angelique, as well as gifts and home furnishings–including a $800 gift certificate to Doerr Furniture.

Wine and dine with gift cards from an array of restaurants, including dinner for eight at Felix’s, a private dinner for six with Chef Dooky Chase, chef’s tasting menu with wine pairings for four at Arnaud’s, an Old Fashioned experience at Barrel Proof, wine classes for 20 at Total Wine, and a variety of sought after wine and spirits. From staycations that include the Windsor Court, Hotel St. Vincent, and Caesars to vacations that range from a week in Perdido Key to wine and culinary excursions for as many as eight to Tuscany, Porto, Barcelona and more! There are items of all sizes for all ages and new items will be added daily.