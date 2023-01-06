WYES, New Orleans Auction Galleries to Host Antiques Showcase

NEW ORLEANS — WYES and New Orleans Auction Galleries will host an antiques showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at 916 Navarre Ave. The event will feature expert evaluations, seminars and refreshments.

Experts will include Charles C. Cage, silver, fine books, documents and manuscripts; Jelena Restovic James, fine art; Michele M. Carolla, British and American paintings and sculpture; Ireys Bowman, decorative objects, porcelain and handbags; Tom Halverson, American furniture and decorative arts; Greg S. Kowles, furniture and restoration; Kim Lemon, fine jewelry; and Claudia Kheel, Southern regional fine art.

Tickets are available at wyes.org/events.

Seminar topics are “Furniture Essentials: Living with Antiques,” “Stunning Silver: From New Orleans to Beyond” and “From the Bayou to the City: Louisiana Art.”