WYES Names Robin Cooper President and CEO

NEW ORLEANS – Robin Cooper has been selected by the WYES search committee to be the station’s new president and chief executive officer.

“Robin Cooper is a valued member of the WYES community and has demonstrated her commitment, dedication and passion to WYES for over 32 years,” said search committee chairman Marc Leunissen and board chairman Anne Redd. “She has extensive experience in all areas of station operations, including production, programming, development, strategic planning and overall management. In her prior role as executive vice president and chief operating officer, she was instrumental in successfully leading the station during the challenging last 16 months of the pandemic.”

“I am extremely excited to see Robin Cooper take over the leadership role for WYES-TV,” said WYES President and Chief Executive Officer Allan Pizzato. “Over the past eight years, I have witnessed her dedication to the mission and success of the station, along with her commitment to excellence and ability to quickly adapt to a changing media and work environment. She will be an outstanding president and CEO.”

Cooper will assume her new role Aug. 1, and succeeds Pizzato who is retiring after serving eight years at WYES and over 46 years in public broadcasting.