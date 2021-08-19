WYES Names Dominic Massa Executive VP and CEO

NEW ORLEANS – WYES has named New Orleans broadcasting veteran Dominic Massa executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

Massa – who comes to WYES after 27 years at WWL-TV, most recently as executive producer of special projects – follows Robin Cooper, who was named WYES president and chief executive officer in July.

Massa’s connections to WYES date back more than 30 years, beginning as a volunteer for the station’s Showboat Auction fundraiser. That grew into a role as an intern and production assistant with WYES senior producer Peggy Scott Laborde on her weekly arts and entertainment program “Steppin’ Out” and then work as a freelance producer on dozens of WYES documentaries and local programs.

“Dominic has been a valued asset to WYES through the years and has demonstrated his dedication, passion and support for the station,” said Cooper. “His unique perspective of both public and commercial broadcasting, his leadership abilities and strong local community connections will make him an invaluable member of the WYES team.”

“WYES has always been a second home to me,” Massa said. “From the very first day I walked into the studio as a teenager, I knew it was a special place. My appreciation for the important role it plays in our community – particularly as New Orleans’ storyteller – has only grown since then. I’ve been fortunate to be associated with the station while working at WWL and am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve in this new role.”

At WWL-TV, where he began his career as a newsroom intern, Massa serves as executive producer for special projects and local programming on both broadcast and digital platforms. Among his many duties, he serves as executive producer of the station’s coverage of Carnival, elections, planned events and breaking news.

He earned a Suncoast Regional Emmy award for his documentary work and was a member of the WWL-TV news team which earned a George Foster Peabody Award, duPont-Columbia Award and national Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

Massa is a past president of the Press Club of New Orleans and the winner of multiple awards from the organization, including the top prize for broadcast reporting, the Jim Metcalf Memorial Award.

A native of the New Orleans area, he is a graduate of Jesuit High School and Loyola University New Orleans and is pursuing an executive MBA from the University of New Orleans.

He will assume his new role at WYES in October.