WYES Kicks Off 30th ‘Season of Good Tastes’ Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS — WYES Season of Good Tastes announces its 30th year of wine tasting dinners at eight iconic New Orleans restaurants. This season, from January 2023 through July 2023, guests can select restaurants that highlight a wide variety of cuisines —everything from Peruvian sashimi and foie gras cheesecake to butter poached lobster tail with truffle herb butter sauce and crème brûlée.

Each dinner is specially created to pair with the wines being served. In past years, some of the dinners have sold out within a matter of hours. Reservations open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at wyes.org/events. Dinner prices vary from $115 to $250 and include tax and gratuity. All dinners begin at 6:30 p.m.

Participating restaurants are:

Ralph’s on the Park — Wednesday, January 18

Carmo — Sunday, February 5

Broussard’s — Thursday, March 2

Criollo — Friday, March 3

Rosedale — Tuesday, March 21

The Pelican Club — Tuesday, June 6

Palm&Pine — Wednesday, June 21

Briquette — Friday, July 14

Reservation policy: There are no refunds. Reservations are transferable to another guest.

WYES Season of Good Tastes is supported by Caire Hotel & Restaurant Supply, Community Coffee, Thompson Meats and A.J.’s Produce.