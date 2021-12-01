WYES Kicks Off 29th Year of ‘Good Tastes’ Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS — Producers of the 29th annual WYES Season of Good Tastes event have the announced details about wine tasting dinners at seven New Orleans restaurants. This season, from January 2022 through July 2022, guests can select restaurants that serve everything from crawfish cakes to Gulf seafood uttapam to Korean slow-cooked duck to crispy braised lamb to bread pudding beignets.

Each dinner is specially created by the chef to pair with the wines being served that evening and usually sell out. Reservations open on Monday, December 6 at 8 a.m. at wyes.org/events. Dinner prices vary from $100-$150 and include tax and gratuity. All menus can be viewed at wyes.org/events.

Participating restaurants are:

Mosquito Supper Club – Wednesday, Jan. 5

Briquette – Wednesday, Jan. 12

Rosedale – Tuesday, Jan. 25

Broussard’s – Thursdays, March 10, 17, 24 & 31

Palm&Pine – Tuesday, March 15

The Pelican Club – Sunday, March 20

Saffron NOLA – Tuesday, July 19

Reservations available at wyes.org/events through Eventbrite. There are no refunds. Reservations are transferable to another guest.

WYES Season Of Good Tastes is possible through the support of Caire Hotel & Restaurant Supply, Thompson Meats, Bizou Wines Importers & Distributors and A.J.’s Produce Co. Inc.