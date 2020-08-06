WYES Auction Ends Aug. 13
NEW ORLEANS — Now through Thursday, Aug. 13, public television supporters can bid on a variety of auction items at wyes.org during the WYES online auction. All proceeds from the online auction support WYES programs and services. Bid on autographed sports paraphernalia, jewelry, dining experiences, virtual wine tastings, art, family activities, vacation getaways, craft beer, limited edition wines, local boutique gift cards and more.
Some auction highlights include:
- Saints Autographed Football — Signed by Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill
- Pelicans Autographed Basketball — Zion Williamson signature included
- Collection of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 1982-2009 — From the private collection of Gayle and Tom Benson
- Double-Strand Pearl & Diamond Necklace — Edwardian-style diamond pendant; contains approximately 53 old mine diamonds weighing approximately 3.00 carats; donated by Friend & Company Fine Jewelers
- Restaurant Gift Cards — Arnaud’s, Galatoire’s, Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group and more
- Tropical Vacation Getaways — Travel to Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados and more, plus a Carnival Cruise for two
