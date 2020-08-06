WYES Auction Ends Aug. 13

NEW ORLEANS — Now through Thursday, Aug. 13, public television supporters can bid on a variety of auction items at wyes.org during the WYES online auction. All proceeds from the online auction support WYES programs and services. Bid on autographed sports paraphernalia, jewelry, dining experiences, virtual wine tastings, art, family activities, vacation getaways, craft beer, limited edition wines, local boutique gift cards and more.

Some auction highlights include: