WYES Announces New Weekly Shows

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — WYES TV has announced changes to its broadcast schedule beginning on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Local arts and entertainment program Steppin’ Out hosted by Peggy Scott Laborde will move from 7 p.m. Fridays to 7 p.m. Thursdays. It will air again at 11 p.m. Fridays. Laborde will continue producing the program via Zoom and welcomes regular guests Poppy Tooker, Alan Smason, Ian McNulty, Alfred Richard and Doug MacCash.

The new Friday night lineup features financial reports from Wall Street and statewide coverage of politics and news:

6 p.m. – PBS NewsHour

7 p.m. – Informed Sources

7:30 p.m. – Louisiana: The State We’re In

8 p.m. – Washington Week

8:30 p.m. – Wall $treet Wrap-Up with André Laborde

PBS NewsHour kicks off Friday nights at 6 p.m. Informed Sources follows at 7 p.m. The weekly half-hour program, produced by Errol Laborde and hosted Marcia Kavanaugh, features a panel of local reporters discussing current news. This year marks its 37th year on air.

WYES is partnering with Louisiana Public Broadcasting to produce Louisiana: The State We’re In. The new series will air Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Kara St. Cyr and André Moreau anchor the weekly award-winning show that focuses on the important issues in the state along with expert analysis of those issues.

At 8:30 p.m., the new weekly WYES series, Wall $treet Wrap-Up with André Laborde, will look at the past week’s market on Wall Street and features local and national investment professionals.

All programs air on WYES-TV and stream simultaneously at wyes.org.