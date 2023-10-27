WYES Announces New Board Officers

NEW ORLEANS — WYES, a PBS television affiliate, has added new officers to its board of trustees for the 2023-25 term. The 27-member board will be led by Mark Romig as chair, Len Aucoin as vice-chair, Karen Coaxum as secretary and Filippo Feoli as treasurer.

Romig, a native New Orleanian, is the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of New Orleans & Company, the New Orleans tourism industry’s destination marketing and sales organization. His public relations career has spanned more than four decades. His history of civic and nonprofit involvement includes serving as a current or past board member for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, Methodist Health System Foundation, Academy of the Sacred Heart, Xavier University of Louisiana, Project Lazarus, City Park, Audubon Nature Institute and Allstate Sugar Bowl, among many other organizations. A graduate of Brother Martin High School and the University of New Orleans, he also is the stadium announcer for the New Orleans Saints.

Aucoin is senior vice president and team lead in Hancock Whitney’s Corporate Banking group. A New Orleans native and Jesuit High School graduate, he earned his bachelor’s degree in English at Emory University and an MBA from the University of New Orleans. Before joining the WYES Board, he previously served on the boards of Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans as well as the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Coaxum is director of marketing of Coaxum Enterprises, the owner of three local McDonald’s restaurants. A native New Orleanian, she is a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy High School and Loyola University New Orleans. Her past media work has included serving as a reporter at the Times-Picayune, community affairs director at WDSU-TV and director of communications for Ochsner. In addition to WYES, she also currently serves on the board of directors of the City Park Conservancy.

Feoli is a financial advisor and portfolio manager for First Horizon Advisors. He joined First Horizon Advisors after completing a management development program and working as a credit analyst at IberiaBank. Prior to 2019, he worked in the energy and infrastructure finance group of a corporate law firm in New York City for five years. He grew up in New Orleans, where he attended Isidore Newman School. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Colgate University and later a masters degree in Economics and Latin American Studies from Johns Hopkins University. In addition to WYES, he serves on the board of directors of the City Park Conservancy.

Additionally, WYES welcomes the following new board members: May Beth Benjamin, Noel Johnson, Cyndi Nguyen and Chenier Taylor.