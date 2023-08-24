WWII Museum, Crescent City Classic Launch 4th Annual ‘WWII Challenge’

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The National WWII Museum and Crescent City Classic have announced the return of the WWII Challenge for its fourth straight year. This year’s virtual event will coincide with the November grand opening of the Liberation Pavilion, the museum’s final permanent exhibit hall.

The fitness challenge will offer participants the option of selecting one of three routes: the D-Day to Liberation courses (100- and 712-mile options) to follow the footsteps of Allied troops who liberated France and Belgium in 1944; the Pacific Theater courses (72- and 717-mile options) to commemorate the vast accomplishment of securing victory in the Pacific from Pearl Harbor to Tokyo Bay; and the Race to Messina (250 miles) to symbolize Gen. Patton’s landings on Sicily’s eastern coast and the Allied advance to capture the port city of Messina.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The National WWII Museum yet again to launch a patriotic way to stay active,” said WWII Challenge Director Eric Stuart. “The past WWII Challenges were smashing successes for CCC and The National WWII Museum, so we’re ecstatic to continue the partnership and the tradition.”

Participants who complete a WWII Challenge course will receive an exclusive branded T-shirt, finisher’s medal, virtual bib and 25% off general admission to the National WWII Museum. A portion of participants’ entry fees and 100% of donations to the challenges will go directly to the museum and its educational mission. Contributions from the previous three challenges totaled more than $150,000 in direct support for the National WWII Museum.

“We are proud to partner with the Crescent City Classic again this year on the WWII Challenge in honor of the generation that answered the call of duty and served our country in every way imaginable,” said Stephen J. Watson, president and CEO of the National WWII Museum. “This year, we are excited to introduce the D-Day to Liberation course as an opportunity to pay tribute to the Allied forces who liberated France while also commemorating the November opening of the Museum’s final exhibit hall, Liberation Pavilion. No matter which course they choose, participants will be able to follow in the footsteps of the men and women who fought for freedom in World War II and whose legacy we work to preserve.”

Registration for all WWII Challenge courses is open at www.ccc10k.com.